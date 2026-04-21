Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Khaleesi!

WEST MICHIGAN — This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Khaleesi, who is available for adoption from Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary.

She's three years old.

Here's what they have to say about the pup:

"Some dogs want the spotlight, Khaleesi just wants your lap! The moment you sit down, she’s already making herself comfortable, curling up beside you like she’s always belonged there. Khaleesi is a total sweetie pie who believes that the best place in the world is right next to her person. This sweet girl is incredibly friendly and happiest when she’s close to her people, soaking up affection and returning it tenfold!

Khaleesi came to us through a neglect seizure, where she had been living with seven other dogs and twelve cats. Because of that environment, she’s still figuring out which canine friendships are her style. She didn’t get along with the only other female dog in the home (a Chihuahua), but it’s unclear whether that was due to the dog’s size or simply a personality mismatch. Because of this, Khaleesi may be selective about her dog friends and would benefit from thoughtful introductions to see who she clicks with.

The good news? Khaleesi absolutely nailed her cat introduction and showed us she could happily share her home with a feline sibling, no drama, just coexistence and cozy vibes.

Think your lap has what it takes? Head over to the MAS adoption website below and submit your application to meet Khaleesi. Fair warning, once she curls up next to you, she’s not going anywhere!"

Click here to fill out an adoption application.

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