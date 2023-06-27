Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Josie!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This mini-sized American Staffordshire Terrier mix is full-sized love and fun! Plus she already understands and obeys basic commands.

At 35lbs, this 6-year-old sweetie is done growing and comes up to about your knees.

FOX 17/Chris Bovia

She was found as a stray and brought to the Kent County Animal Shelter at the beginning of June.

She's spayed and potty trained, and is being treated for an allergic reaction but should be just fine soon.

If you're interested in taking Josie home, contact the Kent County Animal Shelter and click on available pets!