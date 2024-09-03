Watch Now
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Jose (AKA Milo!)

Harbor Humane Society
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Flopsy little ears and a big heart are what you'll get when this little one becomes a part of your family!

Jose is just over 2 months old— a small mixed-breed who came to Harbor Humane with the rest of his litter in hopes of finding the best homes!

His foster family has taken to calling him Milo, but you get to pick a new name that suits your family and this mighty mini man's personality!

Interested in taking Jose home? Check out the adoption process at the Harbor Humane Society to get started!

