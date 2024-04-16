Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Jade!

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A little bit of the Tennessee wilds is coming to the beer capital of the world.

At just 2 ½ months old, Jade is a little like a shot of whiskey – small, spirited, and ready to go! But we think she’s just the added flavor any self-respecting brewmaster might need.

Harbor Humane Society

She and her 6 siblings came to Harbor Humane Society with their mama, Journey-- a 2-year-old hound mix who’s as sweet as pie with a love of the hunt!

Both are ready to find loving homes; Journey is looking for a running buddy and no cats while Jade would mix well with an active family!

Harbor Humane Society

If that’s you, contact Harbor Humane to set up a meet’n’greet!

Can’t get enough of helping pets while they wait for loving homes? Ales for Tales is Harbor Humane’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Join them on July 18 for wine, seltzers, brews, and Tito’s Handmade vodka!

Head to The Shops at Westshore from 6-10 p.m. for the 10th Anniversary “Woofstock” event, featuring mid-Michigan pop band, JP & The Energy! Grab VIP tickets to reserve a table, check out items up for auction, and have a great time helping furry friends!