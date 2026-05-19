Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Ivy!

WEST MICHIGAN — This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Ivy, a playful pup available for adoption from Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary.

Here's what they have to say about the nearly 5-year-old pup:

"If you’re looking for a dog who brings the party and the cuddles, I’m your girl. I’m Ivy—equal parts goofball and lovebug—and I’ll keep you laughing, moving, and feeling loved every single day!

I’ve got energy to spare and a love for life that’s contagious. Whether I’m zipping around with my plushy toys or showing off my best zoomies, I put my whole heart into playtime. I’d thrive in an active home where I can burn some energy, learn cool new things, and stay mentally engaged.

At the end of the day, I just want to be involved with my people. I am not one to turn down a snuggle session by any means. What can I say, I am a sweetheart after all. I hope to find a family that wants to understand and accepts me for the glorious rescue dog that I am.

I’m a clever girl who loves to learn, and I really shine when it’s time to work my brain and body. Whether it’s training sessions, puzzle games, or a fun outing, I’m happiest when I have something to focus on and someone to do it with. I’m not just smart—I’m eager to please and love showing off what I know (and learning new things too!).

When it comes to other dogs, I can be a bit selective. I get along well with some pups my own size, especially if we have compatible play styles, but I don’t vibe with everyone—and that’s okay! Just like people, I have my preferences.

Whether or not you are a botanical enthusiast, if you are looking for a forever companion submit your adoption application for the perfect furry addition!"

Find more information on Ivy and the adoption process by clicking here.

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