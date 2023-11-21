Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Goku!

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Today we meet Goku, a sweet pup on a quest for a new home.

He’s not an abandoned dog—his owner loved him enough to know they couldn’t take care of him anymore and trusted the folks at Mackenzie’s Animal Shelter to find him a family who could.

Goku will find a way into even the most hardened of hearts with an infectiously happy personality.

He enjoys a good nap or day on the couch just as much as being outdoors and on the move. He’s hoping for a family with members of any age who want to take him along on their next adventure— He likes female dogs, but wants to be the only guy in the pack and is not a fan of sharing or cats.

If Goku sounds like the dog for you, get a hold of Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary!