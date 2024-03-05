GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Garbanzo is the last of her litter waiting for a fur-ever home.

This 8-week-old pup was brought into the Humane Society of West Michigan with her 7 siblings after being found in Millenium Park.

The pups were no worse for wear, though— and likely recently abandoned, coming into the shelter clean and in good health.

Unfortunately, the people who brought them in did not find the mother.

FOX 17 Pet Adoption Tuesday - Meet Garbanzo!

She's a little camera shy, and loves snuggling with her person— but a scratch on the head or behind the ears is just what she needs to start warming up.

Though they don't know exactly what breed she is, Garbanzo is expected to be on the medium-to-large side— already weighing close to 15lbs!

If you're ready for this blue-eyed babe to be part of your pack, check the Humane Society of West Michigan's website for a meet'n'greet.