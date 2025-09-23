Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Eloise!

This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we're meeting Eloise: a new addition to Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary.

The sanctuary says 2-year-old Eloise was found as a pregnant stray, skinny with sore feet. Unfortunately, she also lost her puppies. They say through it all, Eloise has stayed gentle, loving and full of quiet grace. She loves snuggling and is ready to find her forever home where she can come out of her shell and rediscover the joy of life.

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

Eloise has done well around other dogs so far, and is a perfect companion for someone looking for a calm, devoted friend.

Find more information about Eloise here. Find more information on the adoption process at Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary's website.

