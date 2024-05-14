Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Elmo!

Laissez le bon temps rouler!

It's Pet Adoption Tuesday— and have we got a sweet little rambler for you!

Hailing from Louisana, Elmo was found as a stray with a broken elbow.

After some vet-ordered R&R, this 4-month-old mixed breed is back to romping around and investigating everything he can.

Elmo is good with kids and other dogs, but hasn't met any cats yet.

For families with kids, Harbor Humane does note that puppies learn everything by putting it in their mouths and nibbling— not hard, but puppy teeth are sharp.

Just be calm and get ready to teach commands like 'drop it', 'leave it', and how kids (and you) can show dogs their little nips are not invited to the party.

This pup is ready to let the good times roll with a new family! Could it be you?

Find out by setting up a meet'n'greet with Harbor Humane Society.