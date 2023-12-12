WEST OLIVE, Mich. — It's Pet Adoption Tuesday! The Harbor Humane Society brought Edna to share her brand of sass and love on her search for a forever family.

Harbor Humane Society Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Edna!

This 5-year-old calico is just reaching her prime, but don't let the easy-going nature fool you. She's a survivor.

When she first came to Harbor Humane she was diagnosed with Stomatitis— an inflammation in her mouth requiring them to remove several teeth.

Since her recovery, she's been cleared for adoption to live out her best life. She'll tolerate other cats and dogs, but may do best as a 1-woman show. Some of us are just built like that.

All she needs is you!

If you're ready to bring this lovely lady home, get a hold of Harbor Humane today!