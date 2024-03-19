Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Duck!

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Here at FOX 17, we pride ourselves in bringing you the highest caliber of adoptable doggies, kitties, and other animals who call shelters and fosters like Harbor Humane Society their home for now.

Duck is no different, but we had to double-check our sources and relevant ordinances with this one to make sure we all understand the situation here.

Duck is cute— we mean really, clinically cute.

Harbor Humane Society

This 7-week-old mixed-breed pup has what experts call Adorable Puppy Eyes (APE)— a biological condition presenting as larger-than-believable eyes and the undeniable ability to position his eyebrow ridges in a manner expressing extreme cuteness— it's all very technical, and highly contagious, showing no regard for the species barrier.

Those afflicted by dog-to-human transmission of Adorable Puppy Eyes may experience a feeling of utter need to snuggle, play with, pet, and/or otherwise show affection for the puppy in question.

Gazing into Duck's eyes could easily result in a magnetic attachment to this dog as a whole. In fact, his foster brother (a 100lb Great Dane) has fallen victim to Duck's charms, and has been caught wrestling with— and was subsequently completely subdued— by the pint-sized pup.

Harbor Humane Society

Be aware Duck has also used his charms to endear smaller humans, other dogs, and some cats— though he is able to understand APE is not transmissible to some cats, which are best left alone.

FOX 17 is not responsible for lost or stolen hearts as a result of looking directly into this dog's eyes, nor any injuries incurred from falling in love with his cute little nose, puppy paws, wiggly butt, and sweet demeanor.

Duck is not adoptable yet, as Harbor Humane is not sure the world is ready for this level of APE to be unleashed on a family— but he will be available to meet at their TapTour on April 6 at Tulip City Brewing.

Harbor Humane Society

Looking for puppy love a little sooner? Check out Rock Your Paws Off at Park Theatre March 29. Tickets are still available for $20 in advance. The fundraiser helps animal foster parents provide amazing care for pets looking for forever homes. Rock the night away with friends, visit the puppy photo booth, and enter to win all sorts of raffle prizes!