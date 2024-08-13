Watch Now
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Dottie

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Her name is Dottie—but she’s striped.

She’s the sweetest little love bug—but she’s still waiting for a forever family.

This 4-year-old terrier mix loves defying expectations!

Despite her serious dedication to training (with treats, of course) she is the goofiest gal who enjoys a good bout of the zoomies and a day of adventure!

Dottie is roughly 45lb, loves other dogs and kids alike, but isn’t very fond of cats.

If she sounds like the right pup to join your crew, get a hold of Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary to get the process started!

