GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dory is 1 ½-year-old snuggle bug who cannot wait to take her spot on your couch and in your heart.

She came to Michele’s Rescue as a stray— starving and well underweight— but has never shown anything but love and enthusiasm for life!

Michele's Rescue! Pet Adoption Tuesday: Dory when she first arrived at Michele's Rescue

She’s recovered from her rough start, learned commands like ‘sit’ and ‘stay’, is potty trained on a schedule, and loves a good pampering—a warm bath and getting her nails done are her ideas of a good time!

This 55lb snuggle buddy can get a bit excited around other dogs, but has warmed up to the small dog in her foster home, so a gradual introduction is probably best!

Michele's Rescue Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Dory from Michele's Rescue

She’s curious about her foster home’s pet bird, but has never met a cat.

While she is working on nervousness on walks and acclimating to wearing a harness, she is super friendly to everyone she meets. She’s also able to clear a 4’ fence, so she should be on a leash or tie-out if your fence is lower than that.

Homes with older children are best, too, since she’s still working out all of her puppy energy and doesn’t know her own strength.

Michele's Rescue Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Dory from Michele's Rescue

She’s getting used to a crate— the first few minutes in a crate is about the only time she barks, though she’ll calm down in a calm environment—but prefers to sleep (and snore!) in bed with her family.

If Dory sounds like the right dog for your home, check out the adoptin process at Michele’s Rescue!

