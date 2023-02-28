Watch Now
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Dorothy!

Michele's Rescue
Posted at 5:00 AM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 05:00:41-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Is it time to add to your family?

Are you looking for a snuggly best friend and dance partner?

Have we got the pup for you!

Meet Dorothy! Dorothy comes to us from Michele's Rescue. The 1-year-old is great with kids, loves to dance, but is just as comfortable curled up on the couch for movie night.

This pup loves the outdoors and is showing signs of being good with cats, though she does want to be the only dog in your life.

For more on bringing Dorothy home, or adopting one of their other rescue animals, check out Michele's Rescue website.

