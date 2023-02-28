Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Dorothy!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Is it time to add to your family?

Are you looking for a snuggly best friend and dance partner?

Have we got the pup for you!

Michele's Rescue

Meet Dorothy! Dorothy comes to us from Michele's Rescue. The 1-year-old is great with kids, loves to dance, but is just as comfortable curled up on the couch for movie night.

This pup loves the outdoors and is showing signs of being good with cats, though she does want to be the only dog in your life.

For more on bringing Dorothy home, or adopting one of their other rescue animals, check out Michele's Rescue website.