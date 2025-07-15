Pet Adoption Tuesday: meet Dolly and her journey from Honduras

This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday, we're meeting Dolly! She's made a long journey to West Michigan, all the way from Roatan, Honduras.

Michele's Rescue says Dolly was found hanging out with kittens at the cat condo through the Flight Angels of Roatan. She befriended that rescue's founder, and then met a visitor from Michele's rescue. They came up with a plan to get her to the U.S. as the area is overpopulated with cats and dogs.

Michele's Rescue

Dolly has been in Grand Rapids since July 5.

She's currently staying with a foster family. They say she does well with other dogs and cats. She's described as sweet and on the shy side. The rescue says Dolly would thrive in a quiet household where she can chill on the sofa.

Michele's Rescue

If you're interested in adopting, you can fill out an application here.

Michele's Rescue is also sharing the word about the Summer Carnival, where adoptable pups will be available as well. It's happening July 26, find more information below.

Michele's Rescue

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube