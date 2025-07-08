Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Cow Tail!

This week we're meeting Cow Tail from the Humane Society of West Michigan!

The Society says Cow Tail is a girl and about 2 months old. Find out more about adopting here.

Humane Society of West Michigan

They're also highlighting their Empty the Shelters campaign, sponsored by the BISSELL Pet Foundation. From July 8-12, adoption fees are reduced to $70 for dogs six months and older, and $25 for cats and otehr small animals six months and older.

The Humane Society of WMI also has the next round of Dog Obedience Class Enrollment open. These include puppy classes, basic obedience, manners, and specialized reactive dog classes. Spots are limited, you can sign up here.

