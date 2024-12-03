Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Cletus, a senior dog who loves to cuddle

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Each week like to feature a pet looking for a home here in West Michigan.

This week Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary is sharing more about Cletus.

They say the senior pup can sometimes be shy with new people, but the wait is worth it, because he has "absolutely legendary cuddles."

He is spayed and up to date on vaccinations, described as a coonhound mix, and is almost 11 years old.

Cletus would do best in a quiet and laid-back home, and being the only pet in the home. He has arthritis so he's happy to lounge on the couch, but is also a "perfect gentleman" on car rides - so checking out some local trails is also an option.

Learn more about Cletus here. You can also apply to adopt Cletus online. The sanctuary does ask you to have a home with a physically fenced area.