Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Claire!

It's Pet Adoption Tuesday, and this week we're meeting Claire from Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary!

The group says 5-year-old Claire comes from a rough background and is a bit nervous with newbies. But once she warms up, be ready for "80 lbs. of pure smoochieness and love."

They also say Claire prefers human buddies to fluffy roomates. Older teenage humans are her favorite playmates. She's a big girl, so she may knock over little ones.

Claire is also a "professional squirrel exterminator," so a good-sized yard for her to run would be preferred.

Other information provided by Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary about Claire:

- Affectionate, friendly, loyal, gentle, playful, smart, funny

- Loves kisses

- Couch potato

- Coat length: short

- Health: vaccinations up to date, spayed/neutered

- Good in a home with children

- Prefers a home without other dogs or cats

- More information on PetFinder

Find the adoption application here.

