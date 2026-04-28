WEST MICHIGAN — This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Chewbacca. He's 7-years-old and available for adoption from the Humane Society of West Michigan.

WATCH BELOW: MORE ABOUT CHEWBACCA

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Chewbacca!

Free Adoption Day - Sat. May 2

"Join us for Purina Free Adoption Day, generously sponsored by Purina! For one day only, all adoption fees will be waived for animals 6 months and older. This is a wonderful opportunity to welcome a new furry family member into your home while helping us create space for other animals who need our care. Whether you’ve been thinking about adopting for a while or just feel ready to meet “the one,” this is the perfect chance to connect with pets who are excited to find their forever families."

Click here to view all adoptable animals.

June Obedience Class Sign Ups are Open

"At HSWM, we offer a wide variety of canine courses for you and your dog's needs. Our classes address not just basic cues but socializing, house training, chewing, barking, play biting and other behavior concerns. We use a respect based training approach, which consists of positive reinforcement such as praise, toys, playtime or treats to motivate, reward and correct behaviors."

Click here to sign up today.

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