Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Cash and Max!

WEST MICHIGAN — This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Cash and Max, both available for adoption from Michele's Rescue!

Here's what the Shelter has to say about each pup:

Michele's Rescue

"Cash’s journey has taken a few unexpected turns, bringing him through multiple hands before finally landing with us.

He recently came into our care after being seized and placed at a shelter, then pulled by a local rescue. With that rescue now closing, Cash has landed with us—and we’re just beginning to get to know him.

He’s friendly with kids, is crate trained and house broken. He also rides calmly in the car, making him an easy companion for outings or trips. He’s been handling all the recent changes like a champ, but given everything he’s been through, we expect his personality will continue to blossom as he settles in. What we do know is that he is sweet, gentle and has a calm presence.

Cash is looking for his forever home, and in return, you’ll get to watch a truly special dog come into his own."

Click here to learn more about Cash and the adoption process

Michele's Rescue

"Max was an owner surrender to a locale rescue. Now that rescue is closing it's doors and he has landed with us.

Max is a young pup who is very sweet.

He will make the perfect addition to any family."

Click here to learn more about Max and the adoption process.

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