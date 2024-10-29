GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Captain Dan is ready to set sail with his forever crew!

Michele's Rescue Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Captain Dan from Michele's Rescue!

Danny, as his current bunk mates call him, is 10-month-old mixed-breed whose favorite past time is snuggling!

Whether his past adventures included an epic battle with the Kraken, or rescuing a princess from an evil dragon, only Danny will know – but it hasn’t slowed him down!

He came to Michele’s Rescue from Genessee County Animal Control, who put a call out for help. Michele’s was able to raise the funds for the surgery he needed to take care of his bum leg and helped him pick his very own name.

He’s comfortable with guests, is making strides with crate training, and loves going for walks and staying busy with toys and treats.

Is Captain Dan the right mate for your crew? Find out at the Michele’s Rescue website.

