Pet Adoption Tuesday - Meet Bojangles and Mittens!

WEST MICHIGAN — This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we have a return guest, Bojangles from Michele's Rescue, as well as another kitten with a tough journey, Mittens.

Here's what the rescue has to say about the cats:

"This Tuesday at Pet Adoption Tuesday, we'll be bringing two extraordinary kittens, Mittens and Bojangles, whose lives were saved because someone refused to give up on them.

Mittens came to Michele's Rescue with a severely broken front leg. Without surgery, she faced a lifetime of pain, disability, or amputation.

Then there's Bojangles.

After being found unconscious from rat poisoning, he fought his way back from the brink of death. But survival was only the beginning. Severe deformities in both of his back legs left him unable to walk normally, forcing him to drag himself across the floor. Because of his medical needs, help was hard to find. With no options left, the shelter in Kentucky that found Bojangles scheduled him for euthanasia.

Michele's Rescue stepped in and gave both kittens a chance at the life every animal deserves. Today, they have hope for a future filled with running, playing, and living without pain.

But saving lives isn't free. The surgeries and medical care that gave Mittens and Bojangles their second chance have cost thousands of dollars and pushed our rescue to its limits.

We're asking our community to help. Every donation, no matter the amount, helps provide life-saving care to animals who have nowhere else to turn."

You can learn more about Michele's Rescue here.

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