Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Benedict!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Benedict!

Benedict is a rooster looking for a place he can roost in forever.

The Kent County Animal Shelter says Benedict was found as a stray. No one came to claim him, so he’s now looking for his forever farm.

Benedict is a feisty guy. The shelter says roosters tend to be protective. If you have a flock of hens but no rooster, Benedict would be a great addition to your farm family.

The shelter says if you already have a rooster, Benedict might not be for you.

The Kent County Animal Shelter takes anything in any kind of domesticated pet, including goats, sheep, chickens and roosters.

If you are interested in adopting Benedict, contact the Kent County Animal Shelter.

