Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Beauty!

WEST MICHIGAN, Mich. — Meet Beauty!

Beauty is a 4-month old Mixed breed puppy looking for a loving home.

Beauty is sweet, energetic, loves to run and plays well with other dogs. She's a very happy dog that loves to chew.

to learn more about beauty, visit the Harbor Humane Society website or call the organization at (616) 399-2119. Harbor Humane also has 7 other puppies up for adoption on their website.

