Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Astrid with Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary!

This week's Pet Adoption Tuesday pup is Astrid!

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

The four-year-old pup is described as "your future best friend and professional treat connoisseur!" She's available for adoption through Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary.

They say she's already mastered a few commands. Astrid can be a bit selective when it comes to other dogs. She's made doggy friends, but the required meet-and-greet will make sure she's a good fit for your pack.

Astrid is described as being good with kids of all ages, and enjoys gentle pets and snuggles.

