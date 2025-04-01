WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Ash is looking for a home for the long-haul.

At 4 months old, this pup is still full of all the puppy energy and in need of an active (attentive) family.

He was brought to Harbor Humane Society after living with 2 adults who couldn’t care for him any longer.

Harbor Humane Society Pet Adoption Tuesday - Meet Ash from Harbor Humane Society

He’s friendly with people and other dogs, loves to play with anything squeeky, plush, or tug-able—plus, he knows Sit and Stay!

If Ash could be the right pup for you, fill out the Harbor Humane Society adoption survey on their website to get started!

