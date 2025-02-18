Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Apple!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hypnotic eyes and an adventurous spirit — that's what you'll be getting if you give Apple a forever home!

At 1-year-old, this mixed breed lady from the Humane Society of West Michigan is still a little more pup than anything else, but she's grown up enough to be sure of herself and what her wants— and she wants a home to call her own.

Apple is a social girl but hasn't had experience living with other animals, so a home where she's the solo act is recommended.

She also doesn't have experience living with children, so homes without kids (or those where the kids are older) would probably be best.

Apple loves all the enrichment she can get her paws on, so if playing games, taking long walks, and getting plenty of exercise sounds like the best way to spend your day, Apple is your girl!

To fill out the adoption paperwork and schedule a meet-&-greet, head over to the Human Society of West Michigan website.

Looking fora way to support the effort to find loving homes for animals? Join the Human Society of West Michigan for the 13th annual Paws, Claws, and Corks— an evening of beer and wine tasting, delicious small-plate offerings, live and silent auctions, and your opportunity to make a big difference in the lives of the sweetest little faces on the planet!

Grab tickets and find out more here.

Paws, Claws, and Corks happens March 27 from 7-9:45 p.m. at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park!

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube