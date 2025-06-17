Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Aphrodite!

WEST MICHIGAN — This week's Pet Adoption Tuesday cat is Aphrodite. She's available for adoption through Michele's Rescue.

This petite kitty is described as extremely gentle, delicate and cuddly. She loves to be petted & will even seek you out for it.

Michele's Rescue

Her foster family says she's almost kitten-like, despite having had many kittens of her own.

Aphrodite gets along well with other cats and children.

Apply to adopt here.

