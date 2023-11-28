STANDALE, Mich. — It’s Pet Adoption Tuesday!

Meet Acorn— a sweet 7-month-old mixed-breed pup who came to the Humane Society of West Michigan from a shelter down south.

She's a bit shy at first, but once she warms up she'll be your best friend!

Acorn is ready to take root in your heart and grow into the strongest family.

FOX 17 / Chris Bovia

It’s also Giving Tuesday— a time to support charities and programs near and dear to your heart.

The Humane Society of West Michigan (HSWMI) is working with Chow Hound to make sure shelter animals have everything they need to start life with their new family.

Humane Society of West Michigan - Chow Hound

During Giving Tuesday, Chow Hound is matching up to $30,000 for every dollar donated to HSWMI!

The shelter is also having a Giving Tuesday Adoption Event at the Chow Hound location in Standale from noon until 2 p.m. to help find even more animals a safe and loving home.