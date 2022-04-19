Pet adoption Tuesday: Kitten Shower in the forecast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 welcomed Rennala, Rykard & Blaidd to the set! These tiny longhaired kittens are just 1 month old and are currently in a loving foster home through the Humane Society of West Michigan while they grow big and strong enough for adoption.

The kitten's mother was taken to HSWM with a broken front leg and a wound. Vet staff worked to heal her broken leg and wound, and she continues to improve there.

While their mom receives medical attention, the kittens are in great hands with their foster family. They receive regular bottle feedings, cleanings, and weigh-ins to make sure they stay healthy.

If you would like to snuggle these kittens yourself, join HSWM for their upcoming Kitten Shower where the trio will be some of the star guests!

The Humane Society of West Michigan is EXPECTING (kittens)!

Humane Society of West Michigan

Kitten season, otherwise known as feline breeding season, takes place during warm months (typically March through October, but varies across the country), and many shelters experience the bulk of their cat and kitten intake during this time--including HSWM.

The public is invited to celebrate all of these incoming bundles of joy at their upcoming Kitten Shower, on Saturday, April 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Humane Society of West Michgian

This fun party will help HSWM support these little babies all summer long. Admission is just a donation of canned kitten food. There is also a kitten registry, listed on HSWM website at hswestmi.org/wish-list.

There will be treats, games, and of course, adorable kittens for all of our guests to cuddle and enjoy.

Bottle baby fostering

During kitten season, many felines are taken into HSWM, including lots of litters of bottle-baby kittens. Without their mothers, tiny newborns require round-the-clock bottle feeding and care. HSWM is unable to provide this type of care in our shelter environment, which is where the community comes in!

Humane Society of West Michigan Humane Society of West Michigan foster parent bottle feeds 4 week-old kitten

Sign up to become a kitten foster this season and save the lives of these little ones who need you! All of the needed supplies and training are provided by HSWM, and we have a dedicated foster team to provide support every step of the way. Learn more about fostering and how you can get involved on the HSWM website at hswestmi.org/foster.

Puppy Noses + Yoga Poses

Humane Society of West Michigan

What's better than relaxing yoga? Yoga with puppies! Join HSWM and Aptitude Fitness in Rockford for a fun, puppy-filled yoga class!

Practicing yoga with sweet pups while stretching out your troubles is the best way to start your day. Puppy Noses + Yoga Poses is Saturday, April 23rd at 8:00 a.m. and 9 a.m. and tickets are $20, with half of the proceeds going to support pets in need at HSWM!

Register through the HSWM Facebook event or at aptituderock.com.

