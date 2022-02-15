Pet Adoption Tuesday featuring tinier pets than usual

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If your February could use more adorableness and fun, consider adopting one or more of the five adorable mice now available through the Humane Society of West Michigan.

All five of these tiny guys were born in HSWM care and are friendly, social, and very cute. Mice make wonderful starter pets for younger children, or those with small spaces.

You might not think of small animals like mice when you think of rescue pets, but these little squeakhearts have been waiting nearly 200 days to find their loving furever homes!

To learn more about these tiny friends, click here.

If you have a canine friend at home, HSWM has a variety of obedience classes starting soon.

Classes are available for the pups that just need a little assistance with basic training and manners, shy and fearful dogs, and reactive dogs.

Learn about class options and sign up today here.

Lastly, 100 lucky pets can be microchipped for just $5 on Wednesday, February 23 from 3-6:30 pm. The Admitting Department will be accepting the first 100 pets to arrive!

