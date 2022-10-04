Pet Adoption Tuesday: Do you have room for Nuthatch?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's Tuesday, and you know what that means: adorable furballs and wiggle-butts looking for their fur-ever family!

Today we met Nuthatch, a gorgeous orange kitty looking for a warm spot to snuggle.

He's a fluffy 3-year-old with the cutest chipmunk cheeks and all the energy of a kitten!

Nuthatch has FeLV and FIV, so he should be in a home without other cats or with other kitties who've already got the condition. FeLV is not cancer but an immune deficiency, so Nuthatch will live a long, happy life with the right family.

Are you Nuthatch's new partner in crime? Find out by visiting the Humane Society of West Michigan's website.

