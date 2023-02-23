Perennially sold-out Donut & Beer Festival coming back to West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Donuts & Beer Festival is coming back to LMCU Ballpark!

After traveling the country for the last 4 years, Outlier Events and the West Michigan Whitecaps will host all your favorite sweet and hoppy treats on May 6.

From 2-6 p.m. there will be 25-30 donut vendors from around the region not to mention 50 breweries bringing their best beers and ciders.

Downtown Market

You'll have plenty to do while you devour— live music and entertainers, plus yard games will be scattered throughout the festival.

Each ticket comes with sampling tokens, a donut sampling cup on a lanyard, and a mini mason jar for drink samples.

Outlier Events

If the last 6 years are any indication, this event will sell out well in advance, so organizers suggest getting on their Priority List to get tickets before they go on sale to the public on March 9.

There are a limited number of VIP tickets which get you in the door an hour early, plus access to the VIP lounge and exclusive beers!