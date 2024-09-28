PEAK FALL: My Michigan Beach shares the best spots in our state to see autumn colors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fall is finally here, and watching the leaves changes is one of the highlights of the season for many. Jill Halpin, founder and Chief Beach Officer at My Michigan Beach joined FOX 17 to share the travel site's picks for the best places to see fall colors in our state:

Iron River

This are in the western U.P. never disappoints with its scenic fall color drives. It's southwest of the Porcupine Mountains, so you'll also want to drive up and see the Lake of the Clouds.

Copper Harbor

At the very tip of the U.P. lies the small town of Copper Harbor. It's a great place to see the majesty of lake superior and take some amazing foliage pictures. It's also a ferry ride away from Isle Royale National Park.

Au Sable

This densely-forested area located up north in Iosco and Alcona Counties is the perfect place to see large, colorful trees. It's also home to a historic lighthouse.

Silver Lake State Park

This nearly-3,000 acre park in Mears borders Lake Michigan and Silver Lake. Its old-growth forest is adjacent to 2,000 acres of sand dunes, which are popular for offroading in the summer.

Fall Color Prediction Map

Halpin also shared My Michigan Beach's color prediction map, which shows the dates when Michiganders can expect to see fall colors at their most vibrant:

My Michigan Beach's Fabulous Fall Sweepstakes

Starting September 28, My Michigan Beach is running the 'Fabulous Fall Sweepstakes.' Entrants will have a chance to win an overnight stay at the beautiful Ursa Lodge in Iron River, as well as additional nights at a discounted price. Head to MyMichiganBeach.com to for details on how to enter as well as more ideas for fall fun here in Michigan.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube