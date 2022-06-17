How you can participate in Active Commute Week in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 10th Active Commute Week kicked off Thursday in Grand Rapids.

Amanda Moore, Director of Communications at The Rapid says it's meant to be a celebration of sustainable and healthy transportation.

There are plenty of options, you can consider walking, biking, carpooling, joining vanpool, or taking public transit like The Rapid.

"Obviously there's a sustainability factor to it. When we've got full buses of 50 people, we're taking those cars off the road," said Amanda Moore, Director of Communications at The Rapid, "So not only are we taking those emissions out of the air, we're also taking congestion off the road when people use transit."

Not only is it a green option for the environment, but it also leaves more green in your wallet too.

"It's a great personal business and economic case right now to pursue active community action and commute options," said Daniel Schoonmaker, West Michigan Sustainable Business Forum's Executive Director, "As gas prices, you know, stay up and go up further, there's going to be more of a case for that."

"We're really excited for people to participate," said Moore, "Just hop on a bus, try it out, see what it's like. A lot of people really like to find a new transportation source this week."

