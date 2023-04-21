Watch Now
Organizations to rally, march before Earth Day discussion on clean energy access

Posted at 6:44 AM, Apr 21, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several organizations are throwing a rally for our environment on Earth Day in Grand Rapids.

This Saturday, April 22, join the Grand Rapids Climate Coalition, The Urban Core Collective, the Community Collaboration on Climate Change (C4), and the Creston Neighborhood Association for a rally at Rosa Parks Circle, followed by a march and panel discussion on solutions.

Collective action, like through a March, puts pressure on leaders at all levels to take actual action.

The collection of organizations is supported by the Grand Rapids’ Special Events Department and will be advocating for clean air and water, and affordable clean energy for all.

The rally and march start go from noon to 2 p.m., while the panel discussion will be held at Books & Mortar from 4-6 p.m.

You can find more on the Grand Rapids Climate Coalition Facebook page.

