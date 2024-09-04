Opportunities abound on Girls in Aviation Day!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 10th annual Girls in Aviation Day (GiAD) happens September 21, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at Avflight Grand Rapids Airport.

Started by friends and members of the Great Lakes Chapter of Women in Aviation, GiAD celebrates the excitement and opportunities the aerospace industry holds for young women.

Women in Aviation

Their aim each year is to create a space that welcomes underrepresented populations and provides a way for young women and girls to connect and support each other.

The event is designed for ages 7-18, but all ages are welcome!

Attendees will explore parts of an aircraft, fuel tank, fire truck, and more equipment plus ride-alongs in an Operations Cruiser for an airfield tour!

Women in Aviation

You can race paper airplanes with the US Air Force, build a NASA Space Launch System, learn about the Four Forces of Flight, to Marshal aircraft, run air traffic control, and build your own airport, or join in on the VFR Sectional Scavenger Hunt!

Registration is $15 and includes a lunch, gift bag, and Girls in Aviation Day t-shirt!