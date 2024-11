The annual 'Operation Handshake' returns to Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

The event is hosted by the Patriot Guard Riders and Blue Star Mothers. Participants stand in a Flag Line to honor and welcome home veterans and active service

members, and spread holiday cheer.

Starting time is 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Organizers anyone is welcome to join at any point at the International Room across from TSA.

