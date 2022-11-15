Opening Day comes with some new requirements for hunters

BANGOR, Mich. — It's a big day for hunters in West Michigan-- Firearm Season is here, and hundreds of thousands of deer hunters gear up for opening day.

FOX 17 talked with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources about the new app that comes with an extra step for hunters. Starting this year hunters will have to report any successful harvest within 72 hours.

“A lot of states have been doing that for a long time. And I'm happy to see Michigan finally doing it,” says Nick MacTavish, of Mac’s Rustic Deer Processing. “All they want to know, really, is to know honest numbers, you know, the true numbers of what deer, you know, the number of deer harvested.”

The DNR says hunters can either report the kill online or report it through their new app. Failure to report a kill in time could result in a misdemeanor, but the DNR says— as this is the first year for the app— they are focusing on education over enforcement.

