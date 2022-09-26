Open try-outs: Grand Rapids Tidal Waves excited for in-coming talent

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you a female athlete looking for the next challenge? Then the Grand Rapids Tidal Waves are looking for you!

The women's tackle football team announced open try-outs for the 2023 season will be Saturday, October 1st starting at 8:30 a.m. at MSA Fieldhouse in Grand Rapids.

The Waves are a part of the Women's Football Alliance— a multi-tier football league recently featured on ESPN2.

Don't worry about what you don't know about football— the coaching staff will be holding a rookie camp once the roster is filled to make sure you know everything you need to be successful on the field and off.

Football welcomes athletes of all shapes and sizes, all the waves ask for is a a willingness to learn and a drive to win.

The Waves are working to push access to the sport even farther for women while making a run at the play-offs, so now is the time to join!

There's no cost to try out. You can pre-register on their website.

Potential players should wear comfortable athletic gear and cleats, though tennis shoes are acceptable.