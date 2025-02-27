Oodles of noodles await your discerning tastes at the Noodle Fest in Grand Rapids!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Take your tastebuds on a trip Saturday, March 1 at Calder Plaza for the Noodle Fest!

Dozens of vendors will vie for your vote as the best noodle dish in West Michigan.

Admission is free, each tasting gets you a bowl full of noodle-y goodness for $6.

As you sample the scrumptious wares, enjoy live performances and cultural entertainment throughout the event.

The winner gets bragging rights and a $500 prize!

If you think you can handle the heat, enter the spicy noodle challenge for a chance at a local restaurant gift card.

The Noodle Fest is open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

This is an outdoor event, so check our forecast to know before you go!

