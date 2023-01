KENT — 2022 marked a record-breaking year for Kent District Library: they hit one million checkouts from their digital collection.

Josh Mosey, digital strategist with the library, joined FOX 17 morning news to talk about the rise in popularity of digital checkouts, and how you can take part and support the library, too.

