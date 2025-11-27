ON YOUR MARKS: Runners lace up for the 33rd GRPS Turkey Trot!

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Thousands of crazy turkeys are flocking to downtown Grand Rapids, braving the cold and windy conditions as part of the 33rd Annual GRPS Turkey Trot.

FOX 17’s Elliot Grandia is one of the many people lacing up for the Thanksgiving Day race.

According to event organizers, last year’s event raised more than $300,000 for GRPS athletics, helping offset the costs for students who wish to participate in a sport.

Event organizers went on to tell FOX 17 that more than 5,400 runners are currently registered, surpassing the numbers from 2024 at this time. Last year’s race drew a record 6,435 participants.

Same-day registration is $40, and if you aren’t able to race, you can still help those in need by dropping off non-perishable food items at a collection bin outside of Van Andel Arena.