GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sugar couldn't be a sweeter candidate.

This 4-year-old has tons of energy for her younger constituents, and is just as comfortable pounding the pavement as she is on the campaign bus.

When not out among the people, Sugar likes a snuggly day at home with her favorite supporters.

Will you vote Sugar into your family? Click here for more!

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube