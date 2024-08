GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Ballet is back in Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids Ballet has released it's 2024-2025 season.

Performances include:



Oct. 11-13, 2024: Symphony of Movement

Dec. 13-22, 2024: The Nutcracker

Feb. 21-23, 2025: Peter Pan

March 21-23, 2025: Jumpstart 2025

April 25-27, 2025: Be Here Now

Seasonal tickets and individual tickets are on sale now.