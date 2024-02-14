On-air Valentines go viral (we hope)

Happy Valentine's Day from FOX 17 Morning News! Our anchors and reporters shared Valentine's with each other, live throughout the morning.

Janice Allen gave Elliot Grandia his favorite thing— a snack!

Janice Allen gives Elliot Grandia treats for Valentine's Day

Elliot then professed his appreciation for Janice.

Elliot Grandia professes his appreciation for Janice Allen (FOX 17 YouTube)

Kevin Craig's wife helped him share his appreciation for Elliot.

Kevin's wife gives Elliot Valentine's

Our Executive Producer surprised the crew with individually-themed Valentines!