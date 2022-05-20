Ole to Mole Festival coming to Burton Heights neighborhood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A weekend event is shining a light on the Burton Heights neighborhood in Grand Rapids.

The Ole to Mole Festival is happening Saturday and Sunday along the South Division corridor between Hall and 28th Street.

The restaurants will all be offering their own twist on a "mole" sauce, sometimes called Mexico's national dish.

It typically includes a variety of chili peppers, nuts and spices and is used as a marinade for chicken or other meats.

People who participate can visit the spots between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.

Then they can vote for their favorite using a provided QR code.

Participants say this is about more than just good food.

Here's a list of the participating restaurants along the South Division corridor:

• Agave Sports Lounge, 2053 Division Ave South

• El Globo, 2019 Division Ave South

• Las Rocas, 2106 Division Ave South

• La Vencedora, 1961 Division Ave South

• Los Dos Amigos, 1642 Division Ave South

• Mi Tierra, 2300 Division Ave South

• Restaurante Cancún, 2140 Division Ave South

• Tacos Yanga, 1338 Division Ave South

• Tres Mangos, 2023 Division Ave South

