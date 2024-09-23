Oh yeah-- the OG Donut & Beer Festival is headed home to Kalamazoo!

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Homer Stryker Field is your home sweet and sip-able sundries October 19—the OG Donut & Beer Festival is back in Kalamazoo!

Whether you’re giving yourself the VIP treatment with extra donut and drink tokens plus early access—or just here for the donuts, you’re sure to find something delectable to enjoy!

Live music, souvenirs, activities, and (of course) a plethora of donuts and beer samples to try by the (baker’s) dozen are yours for the taking.

Outlier Events Donut & Beer Festival

—This year’s live music is being headlined by Vertical Herizon’s own Matt Scannell with a solo acoustic set!—

Grab your tickets for this all-ages event.

The Donut and Beer Festival is 4:30-8 p.m. for General Admission, but VIP’s get in at 3!

Vendors and volunteer spots are still available. Check their website for details.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube