Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

‘Off to see the Wizard’ Grant theater troupe brings classic to life

‘Off to see the Wizard’ Grant theater troupe brings classic to life
LionHeart Productions presents The Wizard of Oz
Posted
and last updated

GRANT, Mich. — Follow Dorothy, Toto, and all your favorite characters through Oz on an adventure to find her way home!

Lionheart Productions is bringing L. Frank Baum’s tale to the Grant Fine Arts Center November 8-10, 15, & 16.

Tickets are on sale-- $10 for kids/students and seniors, $15 for adults – Both weekends include a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee!

The 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit theater group has been presenting family-friendly shows for over 20 years, focusing on furthering experience and education of the arts while contributing to the economic and social well-being of Newaygo County. Check out their volunteer opportunities or try out for your first role. They are based in Grant and work with local schools, churches and individuals to bring these stories to life.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GAB NEW-Logo

Every $12 you donate buys two books for a child in need.