‘Off to see the Wizard’ Grant theater troupe brings classic to life

GRANT, Mich. — Follow Dorothy, Toto, and all your favorite characters through Oz on an adventure to find her way home!

Lionheart Productions is bringing L. Frank Baum’s tale to the Grant Fine Arts Center November 8-10, 15, & 16.

Tickets are on sale-- $10 for kids/students and seniors, $15 for adults – Both weekends include a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee!

The 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit theater group has been presenting family-friendly shows for over 20 years, focusing on furthering experience and education of the arts while contributing to the economic and social well-being of Newaygo County. Check out their volunteer opportunities or try out for your first role. They are based in Grant and work with local schools, churches and individuals to bring these stories to life.

