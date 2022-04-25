Nuestra HERencia honors the legacy of Latina women in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nuestra HERencia is a project of the Latino Community Coalition, in partnership with Downtown Grand Rapids Inc's Women's Way initiative, which uses art and public space to amplify women's presence in local history.

The Latino Community Coalition has collected the stories of women who might otherwise have otherwise been invisible and share them now to claim space and narrative power for Latinx communities in Grand Rapids.

Part of this 3-year endeavor is a sold-out outdoor screening of short videos about Latina elders who left a legacy in Grand Rapids through their families, neighbors, and community scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on April 26 at Studio Park. Complimentary food provided by Tamales Mary and free Latin Community Coalition t-shirts will be available at the screening.

To learn more about Nuestra HERencia click here.

